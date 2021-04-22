Footballers ignite 'cancel culture' row in Hungary

When a German football club sacked a Hungarian coach for anti-immigration comments, outraged officials in Budapest rushed to defend his right to free speech against "liberal opinion-terror"

But Viktor Orban's right-wing government itself often stands accused of silencing criticism at home as the nationalist premier has sought to shape the country into a "Christian-conservative" bastion against liberalism.

Budapest's muscular defence of free speech after the dismissal of Zsolt Petry by Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin followed its threat earlier this year to regulate social media giants like Facebook for alleged censorship of conservative opinions.

Orban's flagship policies include radical pro-family measures aimed at reversing demographic decline, as well as anti-migration and anti-LGBT legislation that has been slammed by rights groups.

Critics also say the self-styled "illiberal" Orban -- in power since 2010 and likely to seek a fourth straight term at next year's election -- clamps down himself on opinions he doesn't like.

The central European country dropped to 92nd position -- the second lowest in the EU -- in the annual press freedom index of Reporters Without Borders published Tuesday, with the media watchdog calling it a "would-be information police state".