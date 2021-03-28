UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Footballers Must Change Mindset Over Brain Injuries, Says Union Official

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 08:50 AM

Footballers must change mindset over brain injuries, says union official

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Football faces a huge challenge in tackling the issue of brain injuries -- including changing the mindset of players who are prepared to stay on the pitch until they "cannot walk any more".

That is the warning from John Mousinho of the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), speaking at a time of growing concern over the potential long-term health risk to players.

A 2019 study carried out in Scotland found that professional footballers were three-and-a-half times more likely to die from neurodegenerative disease compared with members of the general population.

England 1966 World Cup winner Bobby Charlton recently became the latest high-profile former player to be diagnosed with dementia.

Mousinho, who plays for Oxford United in English football's third tier, told this week's virtual sports Resolutions conference that the game was lagging behind rugby in giving information to players about the risks of repeated heading of the ball and concussions.

But he said there was growing awareness of the problem -- the PFA partly funded the study in Scotland and is supporting other research projects.

Dawn Astle, the daughter of England forward Jeff Astle, who died in 2002 at the age of 59 from a neurodegenerative condition caused by repeating heading of a ball, has campaigned for better recognition of the link between football and dementia.

She was scathing about the lack of action from football authorities when she gave evidence this week to a committee of British lawmakers that is investigating concussion in sport.

"For almost 20 years now football has failed to act and failed to protect its players -- men, women, children, all at risk potentially," Astle said.

"I think football doesn't want to think it can be a killer," she added. "I know it can be because it's on the bottom of my dad's death certificate.

" Mousinho, who sits on the management committee of the players' union, believes it is easier to change the organisation's attitude than that of the footballers it represents.

- Footballers' DNA - "If you ever see a footballer who sustains something that either is concussion or close to concussion, anyone who watches football knows what their reaction is," he said.

"They don't want the physio on for starters and if the physio comes on they are waving them away immediately. They don't want extensive treatment or to be assessed properly -- they want to carry on." Mousinho said a refusal to accept injury was part of a footballer's DNA.

"That, unfortunately, is the nature of professional footballers," he said. "They are hot-wired from a very young age to disregard not just brain injuries but all sorts of injuries.

"I'm guilty of this throughout my career. Obviously, anyone who plays sport at a decent level knows you basically play until you cannot walk any more.

"That is the case really with brain injuries and I think that we downplay it far too much as footballers." Rugby allows temporary replacements under its Head Injury Assessment protocols, which involve checks in the calm setting of a medical room.

The Premier League, by contrast, is trialling permanent concussion substitutes, which can take place after an on-field clinical assessment.

The PFA would like to see temporary substitutes in football.

"Permanent concussion substitutes only solves 10 percent of the problem," said Mousinho.

"You will still have instances where players go down and possibly don't show the effects of what can be concussion until 12 or 15 minutes after.

"Two to three minutes (consultation) on the pitch or pitchside is not enough. As part of football's progression we need it to really embrace these things and look to change."

Related Topics

Football World Sports Died Young Oxford Women 2019 All From Premier League

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs MoU w ..

8 hours ago

Last-gasp Bristol beat Quins to extend Premiership ..

7 hours ago

Golf: WGC Match Play results

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese FM review bilateral rel ..

10 hours ago

Rwandans say 'France alone did not know' its role ..

7 hours ago

Earth hour observed in Sukkur

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.