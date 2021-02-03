UrduPoint.com
Footballers Urge Help As Another Chinese Club Faces Ruin

Muhammad Rameez 16 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:20 AM

Shanghai, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Several players have made an unusual online appeal to help save a top-tier Chinese football club, the latest example of the perilous financial state of the sport in the country.

Tianjin Teda have been ever-present since the Chinese Super League was formed in 2004 but they are yet to begin pre-season training for the new campaign in the spring and appear to be in deep financial trouble.

On January 20 the club told its 4.7 million followers on the Twitter-like Weibo that in line with Chinese Football Association regulations it was changing its name to Tianjin Tigers, but it has posted nothing since then.

The northeastern city of Tianjin in May 2020 lost its other CSL club after Tianjin Tianhai folded under a mountain of debt.

At least five players have now come out to voice deep concern about the plight of the remaining Tianjin team.

"Tianjin needs this team, fans also need this team and my team-mates need this team even more," veteran defender Rong Hao, who spent the last two years at the club, wrote in a heartfelt open letter on Weibo "to TEDA fans and people from all walks of life".

"All the players are willing to face the difficulties together with the club and hope to get the attention and support of all walks of life," the 33-year-old international added.

"I also hope that the relevant departments in Tianjin can help us and help those who are still struggling for Tianjin football to overcome these difficulties." Also writing on Weibo on Tuesday, team-mate Liu Yang said the players "are very worried that the club of 23 years will disappear".

"We are fully aware of the difficulties facing the club... and sincerely hope that the team can return to normal soon and start a new journey." The CSL made headlines in recent years after luring big-name players and coaches from Europe but the CFA has since moved to drastically rein in spending, saying it is not sustainable.

But there are growing question marks about the finances of other CSL clubs.

Wednesday's Tianjin Daily said the parent company of Hebei China Fortune had debts of more than 400 billion Yuan ($60 billion).

"Hebei China Fortune is one of the clubs in a serious financial crisis," said the newspaper.

Chongqing Dangdai are also reportedly in a similar financial predicament.

