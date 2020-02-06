UrduPoint.com
Football:Italian Serie A Table After Wednesday's Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 43 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:22 AM

Football:Italian Serie A table after Wednesday's match

Italian Serie A table after Wednesday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table after Wednesday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Juventus 22 17 3 2 43 21 54 Inter Milan 22 15 6 1 44 18 51 Lazio 22 15 5 2 52 20 50 Atalanta 22 11 6 5 59 30 39 Roma 22 11 6 5 40 27 39 Cagliari 22 8 8 6 38 34 32 Parma 22 9 5 8 31 29 32 AC Milan 22 9 5 8 23 27 32 Hellas Verona 22 8 7 7 26 23 31 Napoli 22 8 6 8 34 31 30 Bologna 22 8 6 8 34 34 30 Torino 22 8 3 11 26 39 27 Sassuolo 22 7 5 10 36 37 26 Fiorentina 22 6 7 9 25 32 25 Udinese 22 7 3 12 19 35 24 Sampdoria 22 5 5 12 22 37 20 Lecce 22 4 7 11 27 42 19 Genoa 22 3 7 12 23 43 16Brescia 22 4 3 15 20 41 15SPAL 22 4 3 15 16 38 15

