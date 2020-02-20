Football:Italian Serie A Table Before This Weekend's Matches
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Juventus 24 18 3 3 46 23 57 Lazio 24 17 5 2 55 21 56 Inter Milan 24 16 6 2 49 22 54 Atalanta 24 13 6 5 63 32 45 Roma 24 11 6 7 43 32 39 Hellas Verona 24 9 8 7 28 24 35 Parma 24 10 5 9 32 30 35 AC Milan 24 10 5 9 26 31 35 Napoli 24 9 6 9 37 34 33 Bologna 24 9 6 9 37 39 33 Cagliari 24 8 8 8 38 36 32 Sassuolo 24 8 5 11 38 39 29 Fiorentina 24 7 7 10 31 35 28 Torino 24 8 3 13 27 43 27 Udinese 24 7 5 12 20 36 26 Lecce 24 6 7 11 32 45 25 Sampdoria 24 6 5 13 26 43 23 Genoa 24 5 7 12 27 43 22 Brescia 24 4 4 16 21 44 16 SPAL 24 4 3 17 18 42 15 afpJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB