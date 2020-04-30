UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football's Return 'good For Everyone': Mourinho

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 04:12 PM

Football's return 'good for everyone': Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho believes bringing football back, even behind closed doors, would be a much-needed morale boost for fans starved of action during the coronavirus crisis

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho believes bringing football back, even behind closed doors, would be a much-needed morale boost for fans starved of action during the coronavirus crisis.

No Premier League games have been played since March 9 due to the pandemic, which has claimed more than 26,000 British lives.

Dutch football chiefs have called an end to the Eredivisie season while French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu on Thursday called for the French league to end the Ligue 1 season.

England's top-flight clubs are due to meet on Friday with "Project Restart" at the top of their agenda. They will discuss how they can complete the season despite the logistical difficulties.

"I miss football," Mourinho told Sky Sports from the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, which has been transformed to house a testing centre, outpatient services for a local hospital and a food distribution hub.

"But I prefer to say I miss our world, like I think we all do. Football is just part of my world. But we have to be patient, this is a fight that we all have to fight." Even if matches can return, they will be played behind closed doors for the foreseeable future to minimise the risk of spreading the virus.

Mourinho, though, believes players will still be putting on a show for millions watching around the world.

"If we play the remaining nine matches this season it will be good for every one of us," he said. "It will be good for football, for the Premier League.

"If we play football behind closed doors I'd like to think that football is never behind closed doors.

"With cameras, it means that millions and millions are watching. So if one day we walk into this empty stadium, it will not be empty, not at all."

Related Topics

Football World Sports Hub March All From Top Premier League Tottenham Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WSF appoints PSA to oversee communications

7 minutes ago

Crackdown against profiteering:1600 fined for over ..

7 minutes ago

Japan passes $240 billion virus package including ..

12 minutes ago

Iran Confirms Over 94,600 Cumulative COVID-19 Case ..

7 minutes ago

Coronavirus-Related Death Toll in Moldova Rises by ..

7 minutes ago

Younis Khan comes forward to support Shoaib Akhtar ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.