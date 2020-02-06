UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football:Scottish Premiership Results On Wednesday

Zeeshan Mehtab 25 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:40 AM

Football:Scottish Premiership results on Wednesday

Scottish Premiership results on Wednesday: Aberdeen 0 St Johnstone 1 (McCann 6) Hearts 2 (Clare 79-pen, Halkett 89)

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Wednesday: Aberdeen 0 St Johnstone 1 (McCann 6) Hearts 2 (Clare 79-pen, Halkett 89) Kilmarnock 3 (Findlay 24, Burke 38, Brophy 50) Motherwell 0 Celtic 4 (Edouard 9, 80, Griffiths 51, McGregor 75) Rangers 2 (Edmundson 45, Hagi 84) Hibernian 1 (Hanlon 35)Ross County 2 (McKay 2, 59) Livingston 0St Mirren 1 (Durmus 73) Hamilton 1 (Templeton 25)

Related Topics

Rangers Clare Hamilton Livingston Aberdeen

Recent Stories

Record-breaking US astronaut set to return to Eart ..

2 minutes ago

Yankees pitcher Paxton out 3-4 months after back s ..

2 minutes ago

Nike unveils new footwear for sprints, distance ra ..

2 minutes ago

US museum targets gender gap by acquiring only wor ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks open sharply higher on Wall St rally

2 minutes ago

Rain hits cricket's star-studded bushfire fundrais ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.