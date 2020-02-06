Football:Scottish Premiership Results On Wednesday
Zeeshan Mehtab 25 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:40 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Wednesday: Aberdeen 0 St Johnstone 1 (McCann 6) Hearts 2 (Clare 79-pen, Halkett 89) Kilmarnock 3 (Findlay 24, Burke 38, Brophy 50) Motherwell 0 Celtic 4 (Edouard 9, 80, Griffiths 51, McGregor 75) Rangers 2 (Edmundson 45, Hagi 84) Hibernian 1 (Hanlon 35)Ross County 2 (McKay 2, 59) Livingston 0St Mirren 1 (Durmus 73) Hamilton 1 (Templeton 25)