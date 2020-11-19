UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ford On England Bench For Ireland Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:45 PM

Ford on England bench for Ireland clash

George Ford has overcome a heel injury to be named on England's bench for their Autumn Nations Cup international against Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :George Ford has overcome a heel injury to be named on England's bench for their Autumn Nations Cup international against Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday.

Ford missed the recent wins over Italy and Georgia while he had treatment on the longstanding problem.

But having regained fitness, he will now provide fly-half cover among England's replacements.

Eddie Jones has retained the same backline that played in last week's 40-0 rout of Georgia, the England coach resisting the temptation to move captain Owen Farrell from fly-half to inside centre so as to have Ford in his starting XV.

Powerful centre Ollie Lawrence will now have another chance to line up alongside Henry Slade in midfield.

England are currently top of Pool A in the Autumn Nations Cup and they have won their last three matches against Ireland.

World Cup finalists England complete the group phase of the tournament away to Wales.

England (15-1) Elliot Daly; Jonathan Joseph, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Jonny May; Owen Farrell (capt), Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry; Joe Launchbury, Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Mako VunipolaReplacements: Tom Dunn, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Jonny Hill, Ben Earl, Dan Robson, George Ford, Max MalinsCoach: Eddie Jones (AUS)

Related Topics

George Same Lawrence Wales Ireland Italy Georgia From Top Ford Coach

Recent Stories

Abraham Accords will have positive impact on regio ..

2 minutes ago

Disappointed Sami Aslam decides to withdraw from Q ..

12 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,153 new COVID-19 cases, 932 recove ..

33 minutes ago

Current account surplus rose further to $382 milli ..

34 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

2 minutes ago

Extremely Cold COVID-19 Vaccine Storage Requiremen ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.