Ford Team Up With Red Bull For Return To Formula One In 2026

Muhammad Rameez Published February 03, 2023 | 09:02 PM

American car manufacturer Ford will return to Formula One in 2026 with a link-up with world champions Red Bull, the company said on Friday

Ford said they were entering a "long term strategic technical partnership for the development of the next-gen hybrid power unit to be used from the 2026 Formula 1 season onwards." The company said they would provide the power units for both the Red Bull team and the Alpha Tauri team from 2026 until at least 2030.

"This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford's motorsports story that began when my great-grandfather (Henry Ford) won a race that helped launch our company," said Bill Ford, executive chair.

Ford last featured in F1 in 2004 when they were partnered with Jordan and their return is a further sign of the growth of the sport in the United States.

Ford have played a part in 10 constructors' championships and 13 drivers' championships - making them the third most successful engine manufacturer in F1 history with their most recent success coming via Michael Schumacher's win with Benetton in 1994.

Red Bull unveiled their new car for the upcoming season at an event in New York on Friday and team principal Christian Horner said he was looking forward to the link-up.

"It's fantastic to be welcoming Ford back into Formula 1 through this partnership," he said.

"They are a manufacturer rich in motoring history that spans generations. From Jim Clark to Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, the lineage speaks for itself. For us as Red Bull Powertrains to open the next chapter of that dynasty, as Red Bull Ford, is tremendously exciting," he said.

The companies will begin collaborating this year ahead of the change of regulations for engines in F1 and the news was welcomed by Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

"The news today that Ford is coming to Formula 1 from 2026 is great for the sport and we are excited to see them join the incredible automotive partners already in Formula One," said Domenicali.

