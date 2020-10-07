UrduPoint.com
Foreign Coaches To Train Green Shirts: President PHF

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 09:27 PM

President, Pakistan Hockey Federation President Brig. retd Khalid Khokhar said on Wednesday that Pakistan has the services of world-class coaches who can put the team on winning track

"Even though with times international hockey has changed where the player's skills, as well as physical strength, are tested making the game tough and competitive ". he said .

In the recent played international matches Pakistani players lacked physical strength for which PHF will hire the services of foreign coaches to make the player's physical fitness up to the international standard, he added PHF chief further stated that as soon as the foreign coaches arrive Pakistan the training camps for both senior and junior string sides will be organized which will help in shaping the fitness level of junior players as well.

"This will also enable us to have proper back-up players too", he added.

Brig retd Khalid Sajjad Khokhar asaid that PHF will also conduct international coaching courses to Improve the existing knowledge of the local coachesand will also send them abroad to to learn finer points of modern day hockeycoaching.

