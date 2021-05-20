UrduPoint.com
Foreign Fans Need PCR Test, Fan ID To Come To Russia For UEFA EURO 2020 Visa-Free

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Foreign ticket holders for EURO 2020 matches in St. Petersburg from all countries will be able to come to Russia without a visa, but to enter they will need a valid Fan ID and a negative PCR test, the UEFA EURO 2020 organizing committee in St.

Petersburg said on Thursday.

Persons attending UEFA EURO 2020 events include UEFA official delegations, personnel involved in the preparation and conduct of the tournament, match participants, media representatives and volunteers. All of them will be able to issue entry visas in a simplified procedure.

