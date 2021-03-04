UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Players Allowed To Leave PSL 6th Due To COVID-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 12:07 PM

Foreign players allowed to leave PSL 6th due to COVID-19

Dan Christian, the Australian player who was playing for Karachi Kings, has already decided to leave the event.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2021) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) has allowed foreign players to leave ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6th edition after number of positive COVID-19 cases.

Dan Christian, the Australian player who was playing for Karachi Kings, has already decided to leave the event.

The development has taken place after seven people including seven players and one staff member have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The sources say that three more players who belong to two different teams have tested positive for COVID-19.

On other hand, Wasim Akram, the head coach of Karachi Kings, has also been asked to leave the hotel room because he is already diabetic patient.

The fingers are being raised on implementation of SOPs for PCB’s bio-secure bubble arrangements as well as reservations from the foreign players.

Tom Banton of Quetta Gladiators, Fawad Ahmed of Islamabad United and Lewis Gregory were among the players who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Many are raising questions about reintegration of two players including Peshawar Zalmi’s Head Coach Daren Sammy and Skipper Wahab Riaz.

The other possible factor may be that the players’ families have also joined bubble without following COVID-19 protocols as nobody from the families went into isolation or quarantine as well as proper testing. The family members were seen violating the SOPs that might have led the situation to this stage.

(More to Come)

Related Topics

Peshawar Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Akram Pakistan Super League Hotel Wahab Riaz Fawad Ahmed May Islamabad United Karachi Kings Christian Family Event From Coach Quetta Gladiators Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Multan Gymkhana set to start operation soon : Comm ..

7 minutes ago

Likelihood of Iceland Volcano Eruption High as Non ..

7 minutes ago

China made Covid vaccine shows 86% efficacy: Naush ..

7 minutes ago

Three People Sustain Life-Threatening Injuries in ..

13 minutes ago

Australia reveals 10-year plan to transform manufa ..

13 minutes ago

Meghan Markle suggests Palace 'perpetuating falseh ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.