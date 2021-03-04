Foreign players allowed to leave PSL 6th due to COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

Dan Christian, the Australian player who was playing for Karachi Kings, has already decided to leave the event.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2021) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) has allowed foreign players to leave ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6th edition after number of positive COVID-19 cases.

The development has taken place after seven people including seven players and one staff member have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The sources say that three more players who belong to two different teams have tested positive for COVID-19.

On other hand, Wasim Akram, the head coach of Karachi Kings, has also been asked to leave the hotel room because he is already diabetic patient.

The fingers are being raised on implementation of SOPs for PCB’s bio-secure bubble arrangements as well as reservations from the foreign players.

Tom Banton of Quetta Gladiators, Fawad Ahmed of Islamabad United and Lewis Gregory were among the players who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Many are raising questions about reintegration of two players including Peshawar Zalmi’s Head Coach Daren Sammy and Skipper Wahab Riaz.

The other possible factor may be that the players’ families have also joined bubble without following COVID-19 protocols as nobody from the families went into isolation or quarantine as well as proper testing. The family members were seen violating the SOPs that might have led the situation to this stage.

