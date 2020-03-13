UrduPoint.com
Foreign Players May Leave PSL If They Want Amid Coronavirus Fears: PCB

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 17 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:11 PM

Foreign players may leave PSL if they want amid Coronavirus fears: PCB

The reports say that the board announced that if the foreign players who are here for Pakistan Super League-V ((PSL-V) 2020 may go back to their homeland.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2020) The foreign players who want to leave Pakistan Super League-V (PSL-V) 2020 amid fears of Coronavirus may leave, Pakistan cricket Board said here on Friday.

The Board took the decision for security and safety of the players amid fears of Coronavirus. A day earlier, Sindh government requested Pakistan Cricket Board to organize match in the national stadium without spectators.

Earlier, the board considered the request and imposed ban on general spectators except the media representatives, commercial partners, payers and the franchise owners and their families. PCB also advised the players not to shake hands with each other and barred them from giving autograph and making selfies with the players.

The players were also advised not to shake hands with players of rival teams.

“The players may touch each others’ fists after playing matches but should avoid hand-shake,” the board said.

PCB Chief Executive Officer Waseem Khan said that they would ensure security and safety of the players and staffers amid Coroanvirus. He also regretted over the situation and grounds empty from spectators. He said the decision was taken after Sindh government asked to hold matches without spectators and this decision was important.

“We are in tough with Punjab government regarding matches in Lahore,” said PCB CEO Waseem Khan, adding that the directives of the provincial government would be followed. It stated that refunding of the tickets would be as per policies and the informed would be shared soon in this regard.

The foreign players are planning to leave fearing that the flights may be cancelled due to Coronavirus.

