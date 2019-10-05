Foreign teams visit good omen for Pakistan sports: Governor

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 08:07 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Saturday that it is a good omen for country's sports that foreign teams have started visiting Pakistan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Saturday that it is a good omen for country's sports that foreign teams have started visiting Pakistan.

He was speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of Pakistan-Oman four match hockey series here at Johar Hockey Stadium. Pakistan won the series 3-0. Also present on the occasion were President, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary, Muhammad Asif Bajwa, a number of former Olympians and international hockey players and fans.

The Punjab governor said the visit of the Oman hockey team is a step forward in the resumption of international hockey in Pakistan where security has improved a lot "It is good to see Oman playing in Lahore where at the same time Sir Lanka cricket team is also playing T20 matches and the visit of foreign teams will portray a soft image of Pakistan in the outer world besides motivating the other foreign teams to visit the country in near future," he said.

"Both Pakistan and Oman presented good hockey in todays match and we are delighted to host the Oman team in Lahore for a four match series ",he said adding " The visit of the Oman team will definitely be a big way of learning for them as Pakistan has a glittering past in hockey.

" He emphasised the need to launch collective efforts for the revival and development of hockey in country and assured Government's support to PHF in this regard.

The Punjab governor said Pakistan is a safe country for hosting elite sports events and foreign teams should visit the country considering the fact that security situation has risen to a significant level due to continuous efforts of the government.

He said top security arrangements are being made to ensure the safety of the foreign teams and Government is doing a lot in this regard in the larger interest of country's sports and to bring back international sports activities to Pakistan.

He called upon the officials of the PHF to organise hockey activities at grass root level to identify new hockey talent and to regain lost glory.

In his address of welcome, President, PHF, briefly threw light on the efforts and measures being taken by the PHF for putting hockey at the road of revival.

"PHF needs Governments help and cooperation to lift the game out of present crisis and with few years hard work and efforts we will be able to regain lost status and supremacy in the game at international level," he added.

