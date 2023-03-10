Foreign women cricketers enjoy Pakistani culture  

(@Abdulla99267510)

Ten international stars from seven countries are here in Pakistan to play matches of the women’s league.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2023) The foreign women cricketers who have arrived in Pakistan to play the matches of women’s league enjoyed beautiful culture and environment of the Federal capital.

According to the PCB, the players took huge interest into the local culture besides enjoying picturesque view and local food.

The players looked so much excited and happy over hospitality of Pakistan Cricket board.

Pakistan’s 26 elite and emerging women cricketers will be joined by 10 international stars from seven countries in the extravaganza.

Two women’s umpires, Humaira Farah and Saleema Imtiaz, will share on-field umpiring responsibilities with Shozab Raza and Tariq Rasheed. With world’s leading sport networks to live broadcast the matches, which will also be live-streamed on the PCB and HBL PSL YouTube Channels, this makes the three-match series the first of its kind women’s cricket spectacle in Pakistan to date.