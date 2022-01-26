UrduPoint.com

Forest Crush Barnsley To Boost Promotion Push

January 26, 2022

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Nottingham Forest routed bottom of the table Barnsley 3-0 at the City Ground to bolster their Championship play-off push on Tuesday.

Fresh from a 2-1 win over local rivals Derby at the weekend, Steve Cooper's team made it four successive victories.

On-loan Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis grabbed his first Forest goal to open the scoring in the 15th minute.

Ryan Yates doubled Forest's advantage after 38 minutes before Brennan Johnson struck 15 minutes from full-time.

Forest's hot streak equalled their longest winning run since 2013, underlining the progress since former Swansea boss Cooper took over with the club bottom of the table in September.

Sitting in seventh place, Forest are just one point adrift of the final play-off berth.

QPR were unable to extend their winning run as Swansea held on for a 0-0 draw at Loftus Road.

Mark Warburton's side had won their previous four league matches and would have climbed to third with another victory.

Instead, they remain in fourth place, four points behind second-placed Blackburn with a game in hand.

QPR's Luke Amos came closest to breaking the deadlock when he hit a post just before the hour.

Swansea finished with 10 men after Flynn Downes was sent off in stoppage-time following a clash with Charlie Austin.

Third bottom Peterborough conceded two late goals as Birmingham forced a 2-2 draw at St Andrew's.

Goals from Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris put the visitors in command.

But Gary Gardner got one back in the 85th minute before Scott Hogan's equaliser capped Birmingham's dramatic fightback three minutes later.

Elijah Adebayo was Luton's hero yet again as his 12th goal of the season earned a 2-1 win against Bristol City at Kenilworth Road.

Coventry's Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres scored for the first time since October to clinch a 1-0 victory against Stoke.

Gyokeres's 68th minute goal gave Coventry their first home league success in five games.

