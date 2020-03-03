UrduPoint.com
Forged Signatures In Doping Case Against Russian Biathletes Not Kremlin Matter - Peskov

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:29 PM

Claims that Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, forged documents deserve attention but are not something for the Kremlin to get involved in, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Claims that Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, forged documents deserve attention but are not something for the Kremlin to get involved in, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

In 2017, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stripped Russian biathletes Olga Zaytseva, Yana Romanova, and Olga Vilukhina of 2014 Winter Olympics silver medals after Rodchenkov alleged widespread doping violations in Russian sport. The three women were also suspended from participating in further Olympics.

On Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) considered a claim by Russian lawyer Alexey Panich, who said that IOC documents on the case of the three biathletes contained forged signatures by Rodchenkov, who worked as an informant for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

"This is not a matter for the Kremlin, to make comments on signatures and so on. This is probably an issue for our sports authorities. Of course, this information deserves the closest attention," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the situation around fake documents.

Zaytseva, Romanova, and Vilukhina are currently seeking $10 million in damages inflicted to their reputations and sporting careers.

Rodchenkov fled Russia in late 2015 and became WADA's key informant in the case on the alleged state-sponsored doping program in the country. His testimonies resulting in some Russian athletes being deprived of their Olympic medals and banned for life from participating in future Games.

