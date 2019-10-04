UrduPoint.com
Forman Christian (FC) College To Remain Closed During Cricket Matches

Zeeshan Mehtab 44 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 05:21 PM

The Forman Christian (FC) College will remain closed for three days due to Pakistan Sri Lanka cricket matches for security purposes

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Forman Christian (FC) College will remain closed for three days due to Pakistan Sri Lanka cricket matches for security purposes.

According to the college administration on Friday, all educational activities and offices will remain closed from October 7 to 9.

It is pertinent to mention here that a special parking area has also been set up in the college premises to facilitate cricket lovers.

