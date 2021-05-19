UrduPoint.com
Former All Black Crowley To Coach Italy Till 2023 World Cup

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 06:44 PM

Former All Black Crowley to coach Italy till 2023 World Cup

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :New Zealander Kieran Crowley will take over as Italy head coach in July on a three-year deal that will incorporate the 2023 World Cup, the Italian Rugby Federation announced on Wednesday.

Crowley, who was a member of New Zealand's 1987 World Cup-winning squad, coached Canada for eight years before taking charge at Italian Pro-14 club Benetton Treviso.

The federation said current coach Franco Smith will move into a new role as head of high performance when 59-year-old Crowley takes over on July 1.

He will be assisted in his coaching team by Andrea Moretti, Marius Goosen, Corrado Pilat and Giovanni Sanguin.

Crowley said: "I am honoured that the FIR (Italian federation) has given me the opportunity to lead Italy to the next World Cup.

"In the five years with Benetton (Treviso) Rugby, I have been able to get to know and understand the country and its rugby culture, a knowledge that I can't wait to deepen in this role."Italy have become the perennial whipping boys of the Six Nations, with their last victory in the tournament stretching back to 2015.

