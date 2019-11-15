UrduPoint.com
Former Arsenal Manager Gets Senior FIFA Job

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:43 PM

Former Arsenal manager gets senior FIFA job

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will work for the world football governing body as the Head of Global Football Development, FIFA announced

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will work for the world football governing body as the Head of Global Football Development, FIFA announced.

"Wenger will be chiefly responsible for overseeing and driving the growth and development of the sport for both men and women around the world," FIFA said in a statement.

Arsene Wenger, 70, will also be the leading authority in decision-making positions of IFAB -- the International Football Association board -- for technical matters and on potential changes to the laws of the game.

"I very much look forward to taking on this extremely important challenge, not only because I have always been interested in analyzing football from a broader perspective but also because FIFA's mission as world football's governing body is truly global," Arsene Wenger said on the governing body's website.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who met Wenger at the FIFA Headquarters in Zurich, congratulated him on joining the FIFA family: "Since I arrived at FIFA, we have placed football at the centre of our mission, striving to learn from those who know the sport inside out: Arsene is someone who, with his strategic vision, competence and hard work, has dedicated his life to football." Arsene Wenger, who served in the English team Arsenal from 1996 to 2018, won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

He was also the manager of Arsenal when they reached the 2006 UEFA Champions League final. His team were defeated by Spanish giants Barcelona 2-1 at Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

