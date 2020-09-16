UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Athletics Chief Diack Found Guilty Of Doping Cover-up

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 06:51 PM

Former athletics chief Diack found guilty of doping cover-up

The former head of global athletics, Lamine Diack, was on Wednesday found guilty by a French court of corruption in covering up Russian doping cases and sentenced to four years in prison, of which two years were suspended

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The former head of global athletics, Lamine Diack, was on Wednesday found guilty by a French court of corruption in covering up Russian doping cases and sentenced to four years in prison, of which two years were suspended.

Diack, an 87-year-old Senegalese, who led the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), now renamed World Athletics, from 1999 to 2015, was also fined 500,000 Euros ($600,000).

The presiding judge in the court in Paris, Rose-Marie Hunault, said Diack was unlikely to go to jail.

"Given your age you can expect conditional release," she said.

Diack said he would immediately lodge an appeal.

His son, Papa Massata Diack, a former marketing consultant for the IAAF, who was tried in absentia because Senegal refuses to extradite him, was sentenced to five years in prison and fined one million euros.

The prosecution alleged that Diack obtained $1.5 million of Russian funds in exchange for the IAAF's anti-doping arm covering up or delaying offences by 23 Russians to allow them to compete in the 2012 London Olympics and the 2013 World Athletics Championships in Moscow.

Related Topics

Corruption World Exchange Moscow Russia Jail London Paris Senegal 2015 Olympics From Allied Rental Modarba Million Court

Recent Stories

Op-ed: It’s now time for true peace of communica ..

11 minutes ago

Imran Khan says seeing Pakistan to become world’ ..

24 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

2 minutes ago

Indian soldier commits suicide in IIOJK

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong Demands Washington to Drop 'Made in Chin ..

2 minutes ago

Wildlife Department seizes falcon trapping gears, ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.