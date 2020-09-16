UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Athletics Head Diack Guilty Of Doping Cover-up, Given Prison Term

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 07:06 PM

Former athletics head Diack guilty of doping cover-up, given prison term

The former head of global athletics, Lamine Diack, was on Wednesday found guilty by a French court of corruption in covering up Russian doping cases and sentenced to four years in prison, of which two years were suspended

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The former head of global athletics, Lamine Diack, was on Wednesday found guilty by a French court of corruption in covering up Russian doping cases and sentenced to four years in prison, of which two years were suspended.

Diack, an 87-year-old Senegalese, who led the International Association of Athletics Federations, now renamed World Athletics, from 1999 to 2015, was also fined 500,000 Euros ($600,000). He has the right to appeal.

Related Topics

Corruption World Russia 2015 From Court

Recent Stories

International media forum dedicated to the 25th an ..

5 minutes ago

MoF, MoHAP participate in Joint Meeting of G20 Fin ..

8 minutes ago

Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Airforce ..

2 minutes ago

'New strategy evolved to arrest of high profile cr ..

2 minutes ago

56 PHA employees get regularization orders

2 minutes ago

Youth to be given soft loans worth Rs 5bln in next ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.