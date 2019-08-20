UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Aussie Coach Lehmann Expresses Delight At Yorkshire Return

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 02:11 PM

Former Aussie coach Lehmann expresses delight at Yorkshire return

Darren Lehmann, who stood down as Australia coach in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal, is to take charge of the Leeds-based team in next year's inaugural The Hundred tournament

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Darren Lehmann, who stood down as Australia coach in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal, is to take charge of the Leeds-based team in next year's inaugural The Hundred tournament.

The 49-year-old -- who was cleared of involvement in the scandal which resulted in Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft being banned -- told Press Association Sport he was delighted to be returning to Yorkshire.

The former Australian batsman who represented his country in 27 Tests and 117 One Day Internationals was part of the Yorkshire side that won the county championship in 2001, their first since 1968.

"It's great to be back. I hoped I'd get the chance when I heard about it and I'm so excited the opportunity came along," Lehmann told PA, 18 months on from the so-called 'sandpaper-gate' scandal in South Africa in March last year.

"It was a great experience of my career to play here, where the passion for the game is second to none.

"The connection is strong, I have so many family and friends around and I was lucky enough to be involved in ending Yorkshire's long wait for a county championship win in 2001." Lehmann, who underwent counselling following his resignation, told the BBC he had no interest in returning to international cricket.

"No, I've gone past that," said Lehmann, who coached Australia from 2013-18.

"It's more about tournaments and having a bit of fun.

"I'll certainly stay away from international coaching, I don't want to travel that much any more."

Related Topics

Cricket Scandal Australia David South Africa Cameron Bancroft March Family From Coach

Recent Stories

Public opinion sharply split on the issue of wheth ..

8 minutes ago

Korean Air to further cut flights to Japan amid ex ..

4 minutes ago

Russia, Venezuela to Boost Economic Cooperation In ..

4 minutes ago

France to host G7 summit in Biarritz

5 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

14 minutes ago

Tourism makes great strides in last one year with ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.