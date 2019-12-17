Former banker Lobov knuckles down to career as combat ace

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Artem Lobov could have been making money trading in the financial markets. Instead he has opted to seek his fortune in bare-knuckle boxing.

The 33-year-old Russian, a close friend and teammate of controversial Irish Mixed Martial Arts star Conor McGregor, began his competitive combat career in MMA but switched disciplines.

Lobov won his first two bouts, including one against former boxing welterweight world champion Paulie Malignaggi. But he lost his third fight last month in a rematch of his first contest against Jason Knight.

Last year, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) held the first sanctioned bare-knuckle event in the United States since 1889.

Each fight comprises five two-minute rounds per fight and takes place in a circular, four-rope ring. Only established professionals in boxing, MMA, kickboxing, or Muay Thai are allowed to compete.

Fighters are not allowed to wrap their hands to within one-inch of the knuckle.

"Honest to God I just love to fight," the Ireland-based Lobov told a rapt audience at the Betting on Sports Conference in London.

"I was a banker, I have a Masters in finance and I was moving towards a successful banking career.

"My dream was to move to London or New York and take it from there as a trader." However, he experienced a Damascene conversion aged 21 when he first stepped into a ring.

"I did not know combat sports before that and it was love at first sight and the reason I do it.

"I do not think about winning or losing, I just want to fight. The fact I can make a living out of it is brilliant." McGregor heralded Lobov as a "warrior" after his recent defeat.

"What a journey this has been mate," he said in an Instagram post. "What a journey this is! You blow me away bro, from the world tours to the ultimate fighter to this! You deserve the world and more my brother! Congrats on another amazing fight!" Lobov, who is still allowed to compete in MMA, says bare-knuckle boxing is not more dangerous to a fighter's health than either MMA or boxing.

"You need to examine my perspective," he said.

"When I look at it, boxing is more dangerous. We fight for 10 minutes, they fight for 36 minutes (12 rounds of three minutes), which provokes greater dehydration and affects the brain.

"It is a well-documented fact when you are dehydrated your brain is more at risk when you take a head shot.

"For me it is questionable whether a bare fist will cause as much damage as a bare elbow or knee or shin to the head -- and trust me I have taken a few bare shins to the head." - A bloody sport - Lobov is adamant that tv audiences will take to bare-knuckle fighting despite the bloody spectacle.

"I certainly think it does have a future," he said.

"To prove that point, if you are in a park and people are playing basketball or football and then a fight breaks out, what is everyone going to watch? The fight.

"Another thing as well -- there are a lot of spectators who are unhappy as they find the grappling (in MMA) boring and there are a lot of rounds in boxing which can make it drag out.

"Bare knuckle takes care of all that. There is no grappling, with only five rounds of two minutes. It is go, go, go, all-action, so definitely it has a future." Lobov admits he has had to adapt to bare-knuckle boxing.

"A few drinks every Saturday night and then go to clubs," he joked about his method of making the transition.

"You cannot spar bare knuckle so I learned only in my first bout when your fists are bare and it gets bloody and sweaty in the fight your fist does not close on impact, it opens up.

"Every shot counts, every jab opens you up and blood gets in your eyes. There are a lot more things to watch out for."He makes no bones about where his future lies.

"They pay, I fight," he said. "Whoever pays more, that is where I will be."