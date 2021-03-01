Former Barcelona president Bartomeu arrested: source with knowledge of case

Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was arrested on Monday as part of a police investigation into last year's 'BarcaGate' scandal, a source with knowledge of the case told AFP

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was arrested on Monday as part of a police investigation into last year's 'BarcaGate' scandal, a source with knowledge of the case told AFP.

Bartomeu, who resigned as president in October, was among several arrests made, just six days before the club holds presidential elections on Sunday.