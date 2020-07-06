UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Bayern Doctor Says He Quit Because Guardiola 'knew Better'

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 06:34 PM

Former Bayern doctor says he quit because Guardiola 'knew better'

German Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt has said he quit as Bayern Munich team doctor in 2015 amid a spat with Pep Guardiola because the Spaniard "knew better".

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :German Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt has said he quit as Bayern Munich team doctor in 2015 amid a spat with Pep Guardiola because the Spaniard "knew better".

"I couldn't put up with the fact that a young coach (Guardiola) -- who was very successful and who is probably one of the very, very big Names -- interfered in medical matters and knew everything better than I did," Mueller-Wohlfahrt told broadcaster BR24.

The 77-year-old German has a reputation as one of the world's top sports doctors, whose list of superstar clients included retired sprinter Usain Bolt.

Bolt dedicated his 2016 Olympic gold medal after the men's 100m final to him for helping him overcome a calf injury.

Mueller-Wohlfahrt started working with Bayern in 1977, but resigned abruptly five years ago.

At the time, he said it was because then-Bayern coach Guardiola blamed the club's medical department for a Champions League defeat at Porto.

Mueller-Wohlfahrt only returned to Bayern in 2017, after Guardiola had left to join present side Manchester City, and stepped down again as club doctor last month.

However, he refers to his time at Bayern under Guardiola as a "black spot".

Mueller-Wohlfahrt says the pair have since buried the hatchet.

"We have met since and talked things over. It's over now," he added.

Guardiola won the Bundesliga title in each of his three seasons at Bayern from 2013-16 and has since lifted the Premier League trophy twice with Man City.

As well as Bayern, Mueller-Wohlfahrt also worked with the Germany national team from 1995 until after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Related Topics

World Sports Russia German Doctor Germany Young Porto 2017 2016 2015 2018 Gold Olympics From Top Manchester City Bayern Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid amends law on judicial fees in ..

21 minutes ago

US dollar gains Rs 0.19  value against local curr ..

24 minutes ago

Indonesia's Lion Air slashes 2,600 jobs as virus b ..

1 minute ago

Matic signs new Man Utd deal

1 minute ago

Two US Aircraft Carrier Strike Groups Conduct Join ..

2 minutes ago

South Korean Police Called on US Troops' July 4 Be ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.