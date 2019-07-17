UrduPoint.com
Former Belgium Manager Waseige Dies At 79

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:30 PM

Former Belgium national team manager Robert Waseige died on Wednesday at the age of 79

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Former Belgium national team manager Robert Waseige died on Wednesday at the age of 79.

The first Walloon coach in the history of the Red Devils had been hospitalised for a week with heart failure and kidney problems, French language RTBF tv reported.

"Belgian football has lost a great personality with the death of Robert Waseige," Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel tweeted.

Born on August 26, 1939 near Liege, Waseige, nicknamed the "Magician", managed a string of Belgian clubs as well as Sporting Lisbon in Portugal and the Belgian and Algerian national teams.

He won only two trophies, the now discontinued League Cup in 1986 with RFC Liege and the Belgian Cup in 1990 with the same club. But he was named Belgian manager of the year three times.

