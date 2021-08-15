Former Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Offers to Buy Horse Punched at Tokyo Olympics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) A Hollywood actress and a lead in the Big Bang Theory sitcom Kaley Cuoco pledged to buy the horse that was punched by the coach of the German team at the Tokyo Olympics Equestrian Jumping competition.

On August 6, Kim Raisner hit rider Annika Schleu's horse, Saint Boy, during the show-jumping round of the women's event. The German coach could also be heard telling Schleu to punch the horse for refusing to jump or trot. Schleu ended up in tears after dropping from gold to the last position in the competition. Raisner, in turn, was disqualified.

"I feel it's my duty and heart to comment on this disgrace," Cuoco, an avid equestrian herself, wrote in her Instagram story, adding that "This is not Olympic show jumping. This is a disgusting, classless, abusive representation of our sport in so many ways. This team should be ashamed of themselves."

The Big Bang Theory alum then asked for the price of the horse.

"I'll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have. Name your price," the actress added.

Cuoco is famous for her roles in The Big Bang Theory sitcom and the Flight Attendant comedy-drama tv series.