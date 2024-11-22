Open Menu

Former Captain Ritchie Returns For Scotland Against Australia

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 22, 2024 | 11:51 PM

Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia

Jamie Ritchie, the former Scotland captain, will make his first start of the November international series after being selected for Sunday's match at home to Australia

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Jamie Ritchie, the former Scotland captain, will make his first start of the November international series after being selected for Sunday's match at home to Australia.

The Edinburgh flanker, deposed as both skipper and regular starter this year, returns after Glasgow back-row Jack Dempsey was ruled out with an injury sustained in a defeat by world champions South Africa a fortnight ago.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has selected what appears to be his strongest available XV as the Dark Blues go in search of a major scalp in their final Test of the year after pushing the Springboks hard before losing 32-15 at Murrayfield.

Scott Cummings returns to the second-row after a one-match ban, while Townsend can field his preferred back three of Blair Kinghorn at full-back and Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe on the wings for the first time since last year's World Cup.

Glasgow's Tom Jordan, who has impressed at full-back, drops to the bench as part of a 5-3 split between forwards and backs.

Scotland (15-1)

Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu (capt), Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Jamie Ritchie; Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist; Zander Fagerson, Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: Dylan Richardson, Rory Sutherland, Will Hurd, Alex Craig, Josh Bayliss, George Horne, Tom Jordan, Kyle Rowe

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

Related Topics

World Australia Split George Van Edinburgh Glasgow Craig Pierre South Africa November Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization Coach

Recent Stories

'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blit ..

'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg

2 minutes ago
 Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 w ..

Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..

2 minutes ago
 Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days f ..

Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days for construction work

5 minutes ago
 London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US emb ..

London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US embassy

5 minutes ago
 PTI’s solo agenda is to create unrest. Prime Min ..

PTI’s solo agenda is to create unrest. Prime Minister's Advisor on Political A ..

5 minutes ago
 Consultation held to strengthen implementation of ..

Consultation held to strengthen implementation of Anti-Rape Act

5 minutes ago
Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets fore ..

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates

22 minutes ago
 Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against ..

Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales

22 minutes ago
 Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

23 minutes ago
 Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations Leagu ..

Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters

23 minutes ago
 England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face J ..

England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion

23 minutes ago
 ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered ..

ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports