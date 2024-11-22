Former Captain Ritchie Returns For Scotland Against Australia
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 22, 2024 | 11:51 PM
Jamie Ritchie, the former Scotland captain, will make his first start of the November international series after being selected for Sunday's match at home to Australia
The Edinburgh flanker, deposed as both skipper and regular starter this year, returns after Glasgow back-row Jack Dempsey was ruled out with an injury sustained in a defeat by world champions South Africa a fortnight ago.
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has selected what appears to be his strongest available XV as the Dark Blues go in search of a major scalp in their final Test of the year after pushing the Springboks hard before losing 32-15 at Murrayfield.
Scott Cummings returns to the second-row after a one-match ban, while Townsend can field his preferred back three of Blair Kinghorn at full-back and Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe on the wings for the first time since last year's World Cup.
Glasgow's Tom Jordan, who has impressed at full-back, drops to the bench as part of a 5-3 split between forwards and backs.
Scotland (15-1)
Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu (capt), Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Jamie Ritchie; Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist; Zander Fagerson, Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman
Replacements: Dylan Richardson, Rory Sutherland, Will Hurd, Alex Craig, Josh Bayliss, George Horne, Tom Jordan, Kyle Rowe
