UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Captain Waugh To Mentor Aussies During Ashes

Muhammad Rameez 39 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 08:40 AM

Former captain Waugh to mentor Aussies during Ashes

Sydney, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Australia's hopes of winning an Ashes series in England for the first time in 18 years have been boosted by former Test captain Steve Waugh agreeing to mentor the side.

Waugh, considered the embodiment of Australian grit, was enlisted by coach Justin Langer who has made a point of bringing in former greats to help rebuild the team's image after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year.

Ricky Ponting, Australia's record run-scorer, is currently assisting him at the World Cup in England ahead of the Ashes starting next month.

Test captain Tim Paine confirmed that Waugh -- the last Australian skipper to win the Ashes in England in 2001 -- would be with the team for the six-week campaign.

"I know it is something that 'JL' and myself have been quite big on, that is to try and get some of our past legends in and around the team," Paine said on the cricket Australia website late Wednesday.

"During the World Cup as well, we have had Ricky (Ponting), and now with the Test series we are very fortunate to have Steve Waugh who is, obviously, a legend and is going to be great service for myself as a leader and captain.

"I think to have someone like him around during a Test series is going to be great for our whole group," he added.

Renowned for his mental strength, Waugh played 168 Tests, including 46 against England, scoring 32 centuries.

The first Ashes Test starts at Edgbaston in Birmingham on August 1.

Related Topics

Cricket World Scandal Australia Birmingham South Africa Tim Paine Turkish Lira August Coach

Recent Stories

Ex-US Executive Gets 30-Year Sentence for Collapse ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to host UAE Warriors VII on Friday

9 hours ago

Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets Hungarian counte ..

9 hours ago

US Census Chief to Testify Over Preparations for 2 ..

10 hours ago

US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independenc ..

10 hours ago

Executive Council names Abu Dhabi Developmental Ho ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.