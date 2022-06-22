Former champion Froome to ride Tour de France

Four-time winner Chris Froome was named on Wednesday in Israel Premier-Tech's team for next month's Tour de France

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Four-time winner Chris Froome was named on Wednesday in Israel Premier-Tech's team for next month's Tour de France.

Froome, 37, claimed the last of his Tour successes in 2017 but has struggled for form since suffering career-threatening injuries in June 2019.

The Briton will be joined by fellow veterans in Canadian Michael Woods, 35, and 37-year-old Dane Jakob Fuglsang on the starting line on Fuglsang's home roads on July 1.

"It's awesome to be starting my 10th Tour de France with Israel-Premier Tech," Froome said in a team statement.

"I've worked exceptionally hard this year and I'm looking forward to giving it my all.

"We've got a great group of riders in the line-up and we can't wait for the battle to begin in Copenhagen." Earlier, French outfit Groupama-FDJ announced home hope Thibaut Pinot will race the Tour after skipping last season's Grand Boucle in favour of the Giro d'Italia.

