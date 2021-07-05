UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Champion Kerber Brushes Aside Gauff To Reach Last Eight

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 10:08 PM

Former champion Kerber brushes aside Gauff to reach last eight

Angelique Kerber, the 2018 Wimbledon champion, produced a superb display to beat American teenager Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-4 in 1 hour and 16 minutes to reach the quarter-finals on Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Angelique Kerber, the 2018 Wimbledon champion, produced a superb display to beat American teenager Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-4 in 1 hour and 16 minutes to reach the quarter-finals on Monday.

The 33-year-old German former world number one fell out of love with the game for a spell but is back in the form she showed in 2018.

Kerber, the only Wimbledon women's champion remaining in the draw, will play Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic for a place in the semi-finals.

For Gauff, 17, it was defeat at the same stage she exited two years ago when she won the hearts and minds of the Wimbledon crowd aged just 15.

Related Topics

World German Same Czech Republic Women 2018 Wimbledon Love

Recent Stories

Emirates Publishers Association highlights startup ..

26 minutes ago

Brent Crude Tops $77 Per Barrel First Time Since O ..

2 minutes ago

French Producers Association Hopes Deliveries to R ..

2 minutes ago

Croatia's Rimac takes majority stake in Bugatti

2 minutes ago

100 mln people to get clean drinking water by year ..

6 minutes ago

Business plan of PSC being improved : Minister

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.