UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Champion Kerber Into Fourth Wimbledon Semi-final

Zeeshan Mehtab 56 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:46 PM

Former champion Kerber into fourth Wimbledon semi-final

Former champion Angelique Kerber reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the fourth time on Tuesday with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Former champion Angelique Kerber reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the fourth time on Tuesday with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.

The German world number 28, who won the title in 2018, will face either top seed Ashleigh Barty or Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in Saturday's final.

Tuesday's win for Kerber was the 80th of her career on grass.

Related Topics

World German Czech Republic 2018 Top Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Pak-China strategic cooperative partnership remain ..

3 minutes ago

CTP issue 15,096 challan slips on wrong parking

3 minutes ago

Governor Balochistan lauds officials for addressin ..

3 minutes ago

Fake pesticides worth Rs 4.7m seized

3 minutes ago

Bike lifter gang busted; two arrested

8 minutes ago

EU ambassador calls on Speaker Punjab Assembly

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.