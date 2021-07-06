Former champion Kerber into fourth Wimbledon semi-final

Former champion Angelique Kerber reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the fourth time on Tuesday with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Former champion Angelique Kerber reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the fourth time on Tuesday with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.

The German world number 28, who won the title in 2018, will face either top seed Ashleigh Barty or Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in Saturday's final.

Tuesday's win for Kerber was the 80th of her career on grass.