Former Coach Of Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmad Sells Fruits In Karachi To Make Both Ends Meet

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 04:23 PM

Former coach of Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmad sells fruits in Karachi to make both ends meet

Imran Raza who started selling fruits eight months ago due to closure of domestic cricket is hopeful that one-day he will be back again to cricket-coaching.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 8th, 2020) Former Domestic Cricket Coach Imran Raza was selling fruits to feed his family after losing his career with cricket-coaching.

Imran Raza was cricket-coach and cricket-organizer who trained many famous cricketers including Shoaib Malik and Sarfraz Ahmad.

“There are many players including Sarfraz Ahmad, Awais who played under my coaching at Adeel Shah Stadium,” said Imran Raza while responding to a question about his role as a coach and the players whom he trained.

“I have four children and I do this work to feed them,” said the former coach.

He called himself “star-coach” but he was much disappointed.

Imran Raza asked Javed Miandad and Shoaib Malik to do something for his future.

He also urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to revive departmental cricket. He also reminded Imran Khan of departmental cricket, especially the victories of PIA in his [Imran Khan] time.

It may be mentioned here that after closure of departmental cricket many coaches, trainers and players are doing different jobs like driving taxies, selling fruits on the roads and working at shops to make both ends meet.

