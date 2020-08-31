Former Comrades ultra marathon winner Bester assaulted

Former South African Comrades ultra marathon winner Nick Bester was recovering Monday from a brutal assault while cycling near his Pretoria home, a family spokesman told AFP

"Nick suffered broken ribs, a broken cheekbone, and numerous deep cuts to his head on Sunday after being attacked by several people," he said.

"He was kicked, beaten with rocks, dragged up a hill and tied with his own clothes before escaping by sliding on his back. He is recovering in a Pretoria hospital.

" Bester, 60, the 1991 Comrades champion, was training for a 200-kilometre (125-mile) endurance race being staged to raise funds for victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bester was also attacked 10 years ago while training and in 2016 sustained injuries when rescuing a friend who was in danger of being attacked by a shark.

The Comrades ultra marathon was first run in 1921 and is staged annually between the cities of Durban and Pietermaritzburg in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province.