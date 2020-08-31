UrduPoint.com
Former Comrades Ultra Marathon Winner Bester Assaulted

Mon 31st August 2020

Former Comrades ultra marathon winner Bester assaulted

Former South African Comrades ultra marathon winner Nick Bester was recovering Monday from a brutal assault while cycling near his Pretoria home, a family spokesman told AFP

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Former South African Comrades ultra marathon winner Nick Bester was recovering Monday from a brutal assault while cycling near his Pretoria home, a family spokesman told AFP.

"Nick suffered broken ribs, a broken cheekbone, and numerous deep cuts to his head on Sunday after being attacked by several people," he said.

"He was kicked, beaten with rocks, dragged up a hill and tied with his own clothes before escaping by sliding on his back. He is recovering in a Pretoria hospital.

" Bester, 60, the 1991 Comrades champion, was training for a 200-kilometre (125-mile) endurance race being staged to raise funds for victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bester was also attacked 10 years ago while training and in 2016 sustained injuries when rescuing a friend who was in danger of being attacked by a shark.

The Comrades ultra marathon was first run in 1921 and is staged annually between the cities of Durban and Pietermaritzburg in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province.

