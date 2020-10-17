Former Cricket Captains are excited over upcoming England Tour to Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

Wasim Akram, Rashid Latif and Shahid Afridi have appreciated PCB efforts for revival of cricket in Pakistan, and have termed England tour as a major breakthrough in these difficult times.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2020) Wasim Akram, Rashid Latif and Shahid Afridi expressed delight over upcoming England tour to Pakistan, saying that it would boost cricket in the country.

Expressing pleasure over the latest development of England touring Pakistan in January, 2021, the players said that it was a major breakthrough for the cricket-mad nation.

“It will have lasting effect on growth and development of local cricketers,” said the cricketers, besides improving the international standing of the national sides across all formats.

Their excitement has come at the moment after Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan confirmed invitation to England and Wales Cricket Board for a three-T20I series between January 13 and 20.

The reports said that ECP also confirmed the invite, saying that they would do possibly what could do to develop it further.

“I’m convinced this will be a massive step forward in helping Pakistan regain their lost glory If this three T20I tour takes place next year in January.

Young cricketers will turn to cricket,” said Wasim Akram in response to the upcoming England Tour.

He said: “ PCB has met the expectation of the fans and cricket lovers by their vision and strategy,”.

Talking about the expected tour of England, Rashid Latif said it is matter of great happiness that England is touring Pakistan. He also said that British cricketers would also enjoy their tour.

“I just congratulate PCB over this major development,” said Rashid Latif, adding that they had seen great progress in terms of cricket returning to Pakistan under this set-up and this will be another significant series even, if it is for now only a T20 series.

Shahid Khan Afridi said:“Upcoming England's tour to Pakistan will be of great significance,”.

He appreciated PCB for making huge efforts for revival of cricket in Pakistan.

“All credit goes to PCB for this great efforts of inviting England to tour Pakistan in January next year,” said Afridi, adding that it would boost cricket among the youngsters.