UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Cricketer Mohammad Yousaf Enjoys Net Practice

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 03:26 PM

Former cricketer Mohammad Yousaf enjoys net practice

The former player made straight driver during net practice while Mohammad Amir was bowling.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2020) Mohammad Yousaf enjoyed his playing days during net practice with Mohammad Amir on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the player shared his video playing in net practice.

He wrote: “Straight drive,”.

Later, Mohammad Amir also shared the same video with a caption: “Yousaf bahi slip wali ni lagyi hahahah, but you are legend and you will be always,”.

Related Topics

Twitter Same Mohammad Amir

Recent Stories

‘Imran Khan consumed “charas” in front of me ..

33 minutes ago

OPPO F17 Pro’s gaming-specific features set to o ..

45 minutes ago

Russia Fights Covid Based on Own Experience But St ..

31 minutes ago

Turkey establishes earthquake commission

31 minutes ago

Kiev's New Plan for Donbas Settlement Goes Against ..

31 minutes ago

Top Israeli Hospital Orders 1.5Mln Doses of Russia ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.