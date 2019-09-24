UrduPoint.com
Former Cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed Plants Sapling At Jillani Park

Muhammad Rameez 9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:23 PM

Pakistan's former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed planted a sapling at Jilani Park here on Tuesday under the Clean and Green Pakistan Tree Plantation Campaign initiated by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

On the occasion, the cricketer said, "We should plant more saplings to save the environment, adding that saplings planted today would grow up to leafy and shady trees in few years and help in overcoming the problems of pollution.

He said that trees were precious assets of human being, adding that plantation makes the environment green and attractive, whereas, there were many trees that produce medicines and the main source of oxygen.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, Director (Headquarters) Mudassar Ejaz, Director (Finance) Usman Ghani and other officers of PHA were also present on the occasion.

