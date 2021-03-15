Former Cricketer Tauseef Ahmed suffers from cardiact arrest

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2021) Former Cricketer Tauseef Ahmed underwent angigraphy after he suffered from heart attack.

The cricketers took to Twitter and other social media platforms for early recovery of Tauseef Ahmed.

Dr. Sabir Malik, Chief Executive Officer of a local private hosptial confirmed that Tauseef was already given stent three years ago and was asthama patient.