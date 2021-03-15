Former Cricketer Tauseef Ahmed Suffers From Cardiact Arrest
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 12:25 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2021) Former Cricketer Tauseef Ahmed underwent angigraphy after he suffered from heart attack.
The veteran cricketer reached Lahore from Karachi for a wedding ceremony. He was in the ceremony when he suffered from heart-attack. He was shifted to a local hosptial for treatment.
The cricketers took to Twitter and other social media platforms for early recovery of Tauseef Ahmed.
Dr. Sabir Malik, Chief Executive Officer of a local private hosptial confirmed that Tauseef was already given stent three years ago and was asthama patient.