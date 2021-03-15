UrduPoint.com
Former Cricketer Tauseef Ahmed Suffers From Cardiact Arrest

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 12:25 PM

Former Cricketer Tauseef Ahmed suffers from cardiact arrest

The veteran cricketer was on a wedding ceremony in Lahore when he had heart attack and was shifted to a local hospital on emergency basis for treatment.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2021) Former Cricketer Tauseef Ahmed underwent angigraphy after he suffered from heart attack.

The veteran cricketer reached Lahore from Karachi for a wedding ceremony. He was in the ceremony when he suffered from heart-attack. He was shifted to a local hosptial for treatment.

The cricketers took to Twitter and other social media platforms for early recovery of Tauseef Ahmed.

Dr. Sabir Malik, Chief Executive Officer of a local private hosptial confirmed that Tauseef was already given stent three years ago and was asthama patient.

