Former cricketer Zafar Sarfraz dies of Coronavirus

Peshawar: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2020) Former cricketer Zafar Sarfraz died of Coronavirus here on Tuesday. He was 50. Zafar Sarfraz is the first cricketer who died of Coronavirus in a local hospital in Peshawar.

Zafar Sarfraz was born in 1969 and was the first class cricketer. He played 15 first class matches and six matches of A-list. Former Akhtar Sarfraz was his brother.