Former Cricketer Zafar Sarfraz Dies Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 25 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 01:31 PM

Former cricketer Zafar Sarfraz dies of Coronavirus

Zafar Sarfraz tested positive for Coronavirus on April 7 and was shifted to Lady Reading hospital but he could not survive.

Peshawar: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2020) Former cricketer Zafar Sarfraz died of Coronavirus here on Tuesday. He was 50. Zafar Sarfraz is the first cricketer who died of Coronavirus in a local hospital in Peshawar.

He tested positive for Coronavirus on April 7 and was shifted to Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar where he succumbed to the virus. His condition turned serious on Monday and was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but he could not survive.

Zafar Sarfraz was born in 1969 and was the first class cricketer. He played 15 first class matches and six matches of A-list. Former Akhtar Sarfraz was his brother.

