UrduPoint.com

Former Dutch Midfielder Propper Quits Football

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 04, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Former Dutch midfielder Propper quits football

Former Dutch international and PSV Eindhoven midfielder Davy Propper on Tuesday announced his retirement from professional football, citing lack of motivation and isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Former Dutch international and PSV Eindhoven midfielder Davy Propper on Tuesday announced his retirement from professional football, citing lack of motivation and isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Propper, 30, who scored three goals in 19 appearances for the Orange 11, was released from his contract with the southern Dutch club, which was to last until mid-2023, PSV said.

"I find it exceptionally difficult to maintain the discipline needed for optimal performance and to have my life completely dominated by a frantic football schedule," Propper said in the statement, issued by PSV.

"The corona period and the lack of visits from family and friends did me no good then either," Propper said, referring to his time with English Premier League side Brighton from 2017 until mid-last year.

He returned to PSV in June, saying he hoped playing at his former club would "bring back the joy of playing football.""Unfortunately, that has not turned out to be so easy, partly because I don't feel comfortable in football culture.""I don't want that anymore and that's why I'm done with it now," Propper said.

Related Topics

Football Orange Eindhoven Brighton June 2017 Family From Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lithuanian president says Taiwan office name was ' ..

Lithuanian president says Taiwan office name was 'mistake'

3 minutes ago
 High winds put paid to third leg of Four Hills ski ..

High winds put paid to third leg of Four Hills ski jumping

3 minutes ago
 Thakur's maiden five wicket haul puts South Africa ..

Thakur's maiden five wicket haul puts South Africa on back foot

3 minutes ago
 Thousands of Rohingya shops demolished, Bangladesh ..

Thousands of Rohingya shops demolished, Bangladesh confirms

3 minutes ago
 Over Half of Americans Think US Democracy in Dange ..

Over Half of Americans Think US Democracy in Danger - Poll

7 minutes ago
 Athar Iqbal's "Aik Muhawarah Aik Kahani" published ..

Athar Iqbal's "Aik Muhawarah Aik Kahani" published

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.