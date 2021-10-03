UrduPoint.com

Former Dutch National Team Footballer Sentenced For Threatening Prime Minister - Reports

Sun 03rd October 2021

Former Dutch National Team Footballer Sentenced for Threatening Prime Minister - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) A court in The Hague sentenced former Netherlands National Team football player Bryan Roy to 80 hours of community service and a suspended prison sentence for threatening acting Prime Minister Mark Rutte online, Dutch website nos.nl reported.

The court ruled that if Roy commits a crime in the next two years, he will have to serve a four-week sentence in prison.

In April, Roy tweeted, in response to someone's post urging Rutte to step down, that the prime minister would "soon be shot in the head." Roy was arrested shortly after posting the tweet.

The 51 year-old Dutch footballer played for Ajax, Nottingham Forest and Hertha BSC. He played 32 games for the national team and scored nine goals.

