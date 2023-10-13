Open Menu

Former England Captain Cook To Retire From Cricket

Muhammad Rameez Published October 13, 2023 | 10:31 PM

Former England captain Alastair Cook announced his retirement from cricket on Friday, bringing the curtain down a record-breaking career

The 38-year-old's 12,472 Test runs is the most by any English batter and fifth in the all-time list.

After retiring from international duty in 2018, he carried on playing for Essex and won the County Championship in 2019.

However, his contract expired at the end of the recently completed domestic season and Cook has decided against playing on.

"It is not easy to say goodbye," Cook said in a statement. "For more than two decades, cricket has been so much more than my job.

"It is the right time for this part of my life to come to an end.

"I have always given absolutely everything I possibly have to be the best player I could be, but now I want to make way for the new generation to take over."

Cook made 161 Test appearances, 59 of which came as captain between 2012 and 2017.

His time leading the side included Ashes series wins on home soil in 2013 and 2015, but also a 5-0 hammering by Australia down under in 2013/14.

His crowning glory arguably came before becoming skipper as he scored 766 runs in England's only away series win against Australia since 1986/87 in 2010/2011.

He also captained the England one-day side 69 times between 2010 and 2014.

"Although my England career came to an end in 2018, I remain blown away by the amount of affection I receive from England supporters," Cook added.

"Wherever I have travelled, you have been there with your enthusiasm, kind words and unshakeable belief. English cricket really does have the best fans in the world.

"I will never underestimate the privilege I have had to play cricket. I will always be grateful for what the game has given to me."

