UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former England Cricket Captain Willis Dies Aged 70

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:32 PM

Former England cricket captain Willis dies aged 70

Former England captain and fearsome pace bowler Bob Willis has died aged 70, his family announced on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Former England captain and fearsome pace bowler Bob Willis has died aged 70, his family announced on Wednesday.

Willis, who captained his country between 1982 and 1984, played in 90 Test matches with his most memorable performance taking eight for 43 in the Australian second innings of the third Ashes Test in 1981.

That series was known as 'Botham's Ashes' due to the remarkable performances of England all-rounder Ian Botham.

Botham would later describe his team-mate as a "tremendous trier, a great team man and an inspiration -- the only world-class fast bowler in my time as an England player.

" Willis finished his Test career with 325 wickets, which puts him fourth on the all-time list of England wicket-takers behind James Anderson, Botham and Stuart Broad.

"We are heartbroken to lose our beloved Bob, who was an incredible husband, father, brother and grandfather," read the Willis family statement.

"He made a huge impact on everybody he knew and we will miss him terribly."The former international cricketer is survived by his wife Lauren, daughter Katie, brother David and sister Ann.

pi/mw

Related Topics

Died Wife Man David Anderson National University Family Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

21 minutes ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

29 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank says it ‘does not approve any p ..

51 minutes ago

Registration of Non Active voluntary social welfar ..

5 seconds ago

Ex-Armenian President Sargsyan Does Not Consider H ..

6 seconds ago

Minister directs to set up anesthesia dept in all ..

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.