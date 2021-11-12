UrduPoint.com

Former England Cricket Team Captain, David Gower Visits Lok Virsa

Muhammad Rameez 35 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 12:22 PM

Former England Cricket Team Captain, David Gower visits Lok Virsa

Former England Cricket Team Captain, David Gower visited the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NFTH)-Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Former England cricket Team Captain, David Gower visited the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NFTH)-Lok Virsa.

He was greeted by Talha Ali Kushvaha, Executive Director, NIFTH, a press release said. He also visited the Bazar area of NIFTH.

Related Topics

Cricket David

Recent Stories

“I and Waqar Younis have been through this,”: ..

“I and Waqar Younis have been through this,”: Wasim Akram defends Hasan Ali

6 minutes ago
 SpaceX Crew-3 spacecraft docks to ISS

SpaceX Crew-3 spacecraft docks to ISS

8 minutes ago
 Int'l Diabates Day to be observe on Nov 14

Int'l Diabates Day to be observe on Nov 14

8 minutes ago
 DPO holds open katchehri

DPO holds open katchehri

8 minutes ago
 Automation of PSQCA to complete by March, ensure t ..

Automation of PSQCA to complete by March, ensure transparency: Shibli Faraz

8 minutes ago
 Brazil sees 188 daily COVID-19 deaths

Brazil sees 188 daily COVID-19 deaths

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.