Former England Cricket Team Captain, David Gower visits Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Former England cricket Team Captain, David Gower visited the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NFTH)-Lok Virsa.

He was greeted by Talha Ali Kushvaha, Executive Director, NIFTH, a press release said. He also visited the Bazar area of NIFTH.