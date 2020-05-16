UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former England Defender Sansom In Hospital With 'head Injury'

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 09:10 AM

Former England defender Sansom in hospital with 'head injury'

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Former England defender Kenny Sansom, who played in the infamous 'Hand of God' World Cup quarter-final in 1986, was in hospital on Friday after suffering a serious head injury, British media claimed.

A message on the 61-year-old former Arsenal player's Twitter account confirmed he was receiving treatment.

However, his family did not comment on the cause of his illness, except to clarify that he was not suffering from coronavirus.

"Kenny is currently ill in hospital. He is being well cared for and does not have COVID-19," said a statement on his Twitter account.

"Kenny's family and close friends kindly ask the media to respect his and their privacy, plus that of the healthcare workers treating Kenny." Reports in some sections of the British media claimed he had suffered a serious head injury.

Sansom played 394 games for Arsenal and also featured for Crystal Palace, Newcastle, QPR, Everton and Watford.

He won 86 caps as left-back, playing at the 1982 and 1986 World Cups.

Sansom was in the England team defeated by Argentina in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals, a match made famous by Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal.

Related Topics

World Twitter Newcastle Argentina God Family Media From Arsenal Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

9 hours ago

EU Aims to 'Discourage' Israel From Annexing Pales ..

8 hours ago

Lebanon says ready to float pound only after aid s ..

8 hours ago

EU to push Israel to ditch West Bank annexation pl ..

8 hours ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Unlikely to Give Terrorists Oppo ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.