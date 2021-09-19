UrduPoint.com

Former England Footballer Jimmy Greaves Dies Aged 81

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

London, Sept 19 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The former England striker Jimmy Greaves has died aged 81, his former club Tottenham Hotspur announced on Sunday.

"We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves, not just Tottenham Hotspur's record goalscorer but the finest marksman this country has ever seen," the club said.

"Jimmy passed away at home in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 19 September), aged 81."A member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, Greaves scored 44 goals in his 57 appearances for England.

