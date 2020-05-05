UrduPoint.com
Former Fast Bowler Muhammad Asif Says Many Cricketers Were Involved In Spot Fixing

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 08:22 PM

Former fast bowler Muhammad Asif says many cricketers were involved in spot fixing

The former fast bowler wants second chance with the national team, saying that many others were given second chance but he was not saved.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2020) Former fast bowler Mohammad Asif said that other cricketers were also involved in spot fixing even before his career and even after his ban here on Tuesday.

The former cricketer also wanted to come back to serve the national cricket team. In an interview to an American based sports channel, Asif expressed serious concerns about his career that he could not end it on a better note.

“ It's okay over what has happened,” said Muhammad Asif, adding that he was fine as everyone commits mistake so he also did.

He revealed that many players were involved in spot fixing even before and after him but Pakistan Cricket board never tried to save him.

“Many players were involved in spot fixing and even after ban on me,” said Asif. He said many who were doing it before end of his career were still part of the team and were playing.

“Everyone was given a second chance and there are few who never got the same treatment like me. PCB never tried to save me regardless of the fact that I am the kind of bowler who was highly regarded by everyone in the world,” said Asif.

But he said he was not sitting around brooding about the past or hung up on it, he added.

“I made my career count,” the former fast bowler said. He went on to say that even today, so many years later, many best batsmen remembered him and talked about his talent.

Talking about Muhammad Amir retiring from Test cricket at the age of 27, he said that he curse PCB for how they rescued his career.

“I curse the PCB for how they saved his career. But it was his duty to help Pakistan cricket in a tough situation and he should have stayed, especially when they had helped him come back,” he added.

