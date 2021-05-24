Former FIA boss Max Mosley dies aged 81: Ecclestone

Max Mosley, the former president of motor sports' world governing body the FIA, has died aged 81, ex-Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone announced on Monday

Mosley became FIA president in 1993 after serving in previous administrative roles in motor sport, including within Formula One.

He served three terms as president before standing down in 2009.

Ecclestone told the PA news agency: "Max was like family to me. We were like brothers. I am pleased in a way because he suffered for too long."