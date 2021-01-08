UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former FIFA President Blatter Hospitalized - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:50 AM

Former FIFA President Blatter Hospitalized - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Former FIFA President Joseph Blatter has been taken to a hospital, a Swiss newspaper Blick reported on Thursday.

According to the newspaper, Blatter's life is not in danger, but his condition is serious.

"My father is in a hospital. He is getting better every day.

But he needs time and rest," Joseph's daughter, Corinne Blatter Andenmatten, said, as quoted by Blick.

In December, the former FIFA head said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 but later recovered from the virus.

Blatter was removed from office in 2015 in light of the corruption scandal at FIFA and has been suspended from football for six years.

The former FIFA president is also subject to another criminal investigation in Switzerland over allegedly illicit payments.

Related Topics

Football Corruption Scandal FIFA Switzerland December Criminals 2015 From

Recent Stories

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

5 hours ago

Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Use ..

5 hours ago

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US Pres ..

5 hours ago

US House Panel Launches Review of Security Failing ..

5 hours ago

Bitcoin Price Passes New Psychological Watershed o ..

5 hours ago

Attacks on Media Covering Protest in Washington 'U ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.